Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 details released, will introduce four-man Warzone

This season will feature new maps, new operators, and new Warzone modes.

Activision released a trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season three today, promising to take the game “to the next level.”

The new season content will be available on Wednesday, April 8. This is the first new season launch since the release of Modern Warfare’s free battle royale mode, Warzone.

The season trailer showed new content for both the base game and for the Warzone mode. For Warzone, the new season will bring new vehicle designs, new map updates, and a new four-person squad mode. During season two, the Warzone battle royale mode only featured a three-person squad mode and a solo mode.

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, season three will bring new playable characters, gun skins, and maps to experience. The trailer revealed three new maps: Hovec Sawmill, Aniyah Incursion, and Talsik Backlot—a remake of Backlot from CoD4. All of the new maps will be available for all players for free, even if they don’t buy the new battle pass.

Hardhat, a popular map from Modern Warfare 3, was also featured in a tweet from the official Call of Duty account today. That map will be added to Modern Warfare during season three at an unspecified time.

Players will also be able to purchase the season three battle pass for 1,000 Call of Duty points, which is roughly equivalent to $10. The battle pass will come with your standard share of gun skins, weapon blueprints, operators, and more. Presumably, the three operators shown in Activision’s promotional materials will be available through the battle pass. Players can unlock battle pass tiers by playing the game.

Season three of Modern Warfare begins tomorrow.