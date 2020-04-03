Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 confirmed for April 8

Season three is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone next Wednesday, April 8, Activision announced today.

With season two ending on Tuesday, April 7, there will be a day between the end of the current season and the start of the new one. It should include a new Battle Pass, filled with new Operators, skins, and cosmetics to unlock.

The teaser image posted by Activision confirms the return of Alex, a main character from the game’s campaign. He was last seen staying behind to confirm the explosion of the villain’s base and he has the battle scars to prove it with a prosthetic left leg.

Alex’s fate was up in the air since the ending of the campaign, but he’s back and ready to be an Operator in the game’s multiplayer modes, including Warzone.

Last week, a data mine of Modern Warfare’s update files teased the return of Alex, along with another operator named Ronin. The data mine also showed that CoD4’s Backlot and MW3’s Village would be the new maps added in season three.

Season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare begins in just five days.