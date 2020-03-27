The patch notes went live before the update.

The latest major update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to become available for download in a few hours.

Modern Warfare update version 1.18 will go live at 1am CT on March 27, Infinity Ward announced today.

Our next scheduled title update will release tonight, March 26th at 11PM PST across all platforms. Click the link to see a full list of patch notes and see what's coming to #ModernWarfare Multiplayer and #Warzone! https://t.co/qUi9Bkcybm pic.twitter.com/l1uUpPx0RK — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 27, 2020

The patch notes were released before the update went live, however. Here are the full patch notes for the latest Modern Warfare update.

What’s new

New Coalition Operator, Talon.

Khandor Hideout 24/7 Playlist in Modern Warfare Multiplayer.

NVG Infected Multiplayer Mode – Infected in the Dark. Survivors have a thermal sight and limited NVG battery, but the Infected can see in Dark. Realism damage, so make those headshots count.

Plunder: Blood Money – Guaranteed cash drops on all kills. Bounty Contracts and Finishing Moves pay extra cash.

General fixes

When using a Tactical Insertion in the crawl space near the oil derrick on Rust, the player will spawn elsewhere on the map instead of where the Tac Insert was placed. This has been fixed.

When using KBM, the navigation arrows used to change which Season you’re viewing go in the wrong direction. This has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where the killcam showed the player they were killed by Thermite rather than underbarrel thermite.

In some cases, Xbox players might experience in-game stuttering after the console has been in Rest Mode and the “Instant On” setting is enabled. This has been fixed.

Fix for a bug where players could see Daily Challenges rewarding duplicate rewards instead of XP.

We now show weapon and equipment counts in the killcam. If a player was using Stopping Power, then the ammo count will be orange to denote this. We also show whether a player was using Dead Silence in the killcam as well.

Weapons

Increased the max travel time for Crossbow bolts from three seconds to six seconds for longer distance shots.

Bolt action rechamber will no longer be retriggered if interrupted after the round has been ejected (this fixes an issue with redundant bolt action rechambers after weapon switches).

Removing inaccurate attachment description from Solozero NVG Enhanced Scope: “Optic glint visible to enemies.”

Perks

Amped: Increased Amped reload speeds for the Strela-P, PILA, and JOKR.

E.O.D: Damage resistance fixes and tuning: Fixed an issue where Thermite equipment was not showing the damage resistance icon even though damage resistance was being applied. Stuck Thermite and Thermite bolts no longer have their damage reduced.



Field Upgrades

Field Upgrade Pro: Stopped cases where failed Field Upgrade placements would cause equipment to be used.

Tactical Insert: Added broken Tactical Insert icon that is shown when the Tac Insert is destroyed.

Deployable Cover : Shotguns now destroy Deployable Cover with three melee hits. Added damage stats for vehicle and thermite damage. Fixed a bug where placing Deployable Cover on a door two times would allow the door to be moved.

EMP Drone: Allow the EMP Drone to be used at the start of a new round in multi-round game modes.

Stopping Power: We’ve doubled the amount of Stopping Power ammo given to Akimbo weapons.

PC

Stun Grenades are now less intense.

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability.

Campaign

While on Embassy, at the Green Beam checkpoint, players would not be able to progress in the mission after using the drone strike. This has been fixed.

Special Operations

Operation Strongbox: Fix for the vault location/crypto key objective markers not displaying on the Tac-Map.

Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug that prevented guided rockets from locking onto the enemy helicopter.

Operation Brimstone: Fixed a bug where objective icons were not appearing on the Tac-Map.

Operation Crosswind: Fix for sometimes jumping out of the plane into an out of bounds area.

Operation Crosswind: Fix for enemies not spawning in the plane if one player is outside of the plane during the regroup.

Operation Headhunter: Fix for Cruise Missile marking teammates as enemy targets.

Operation Just Reward: Fix for stealth being automatically broken when retrying the Operation.

Operation Just Reward: Enemy sentries will no longer shoot players parachuting in.

Rebalanced explosive damage against Juggernauts.

Fix for a bug where the Double Time Perk was not awarding the correct speed bonuses.

Fixed a camera bug that could sometimes drift off the while in the pickup truck.

Fix for icons not appearing correctly when using UAV.

Fix for exploit involving molotovs and munitions crates.

Fix for High Alert not triggering on suicide bombers or juggernauts

Fix for throwing knife not killing enemies in one hit.

Fix for players respawning with empty ammo clips/magazines.

Fix for enemy melee attacks ignoring player armor.

Fix for Restock perk not showing grenades recharging.

Fix for Suicide Bombers playing their VO too frequently.

Ground War

Fix for a bug that resulted in a player falling through the map upon spawning on a tank as it became full.

Warzone

New weapons can be found on the ground and in Supply Boxes: 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle), EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) and the .50 GS (Handgun).

Players who disconnect in Last Stand will now drop their items when leaving the game.

Fix for a bug where the animation for the player equipping a gas mask will interrupt and block players from deploying their parachute.

Tuned close up shotgun damage to prevent a single shotgun blast from downing a fully armored player. Stopping power can still make this happen.

Added Warzone specific controller button layouts. The Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Flipped layouts will allow those playing Warzone with a controller to use the Ping feature more efficiently.

Plunder

Players can no longer stack self-revive kits.

Players that are spectating still get plunder payouts from contracts but at only 40 percent of the value paid to living players.

Fixes to help prevent hitching when interacting with Cash Deposit Helicopters and Recon Contracts.

Battle Royale

Fix for a rare bug that allowed players to equip two riot shields if they had two different camos, but only one would appear on the player.

Made it easier to see which item is selected while using a Buy Station.

Updated button layout for equipment while using gamepad.

Fixed a bug for players are not receiving a banner on the top right of the screen for allies or enemies initiating kill streaks (IWH-284129).

Prevent bullets that hit the riot-shield from depleting player armor.

If a player flies the Recon Drone out of bounds, the player will hear the out of bounds countdown timer but will not see the countdown splash on their screen. This has been fixed.

Fix for various and potential exploits.

Field Upgrades: Fixed a bug where some Field Upgrades were not ending at the end of the pre-match.

Players will now get a kill when someone that you’ve downed, disconnects from the game.

Reduced the amount of cash given for averting a bounty.

Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500.

In Modern Warfare multiplayer, a new map and Operator will become available. The new map, Khandor Hideout, is a “medium-sized map in Urzikistan [that] supports six-vs-six play and has long sight lines and interior spaces to complement diverse combat ranges,” according to Activision.

Talon is the latest Operator joining the Coalition in Modern Warfare. This playable character includes a dog named Indiana that’s featured in Talon’s Finishing Move. Talon can be purchased from the in-game store in a bundle that includes two legendary weapon blueprints and two battle pass tier skips.

In Warzone, Modern Warfare’s recently-released battle royale sensation, four weapons are being added to the mode’s loot pool. The 725 shotgun, MK2 Carbine marksman rifle, .50 GS handgun, and EBR-14 marksman rifle will now be available in Common and Uncommon rarities across Warzone’s map, Verdansk. The price of Loadout Drops from Buy Stations was also increased to $8,500.