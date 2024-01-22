CoD devs disable ‘broken’ shotgun attachment in Warzone for second time

After disabling the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment once, Raven Software was forced to remove it again after it still one-shot killed enemies upon its return.

Recommended Videos

Shotguns always hold a precarious place in Warzone’s meta. Community members either complain that the class is too strong, or fall into complete irrelevancy in the shadow of SMGs.

Gone, again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warzone 3 has already seen two controversial shotguns, as the Haymaker briefly took over thanks to Fire Breath ammunition downing enemies instantaneously, and the Lockwood 300 one-shot downed enemies with the help of an overpowered attachment. Players no longer need to worry about either, for now at least.

One-shot kill Lockwood 300 nerfed once again

On Dec.19, the Warzone devs disabled the Lockwood 300’s Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment because it was able to one-shot kill enemies up to 10 meters away. The attachment returned as part of the Season One Reloaded update, but players immediately noticed that nothing changed with the attachment. So, yet again, Raven Software went back to the drawing board and disabled the Maelstrom Dual Trigger on Jan. 22.

This comes after the .410 and 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath ammunition saw significant nerfs to their near- and mid-damage values in the mid-season update. As it stands, the Shotgun class doesn’t have any genuine contenders. While the Maelstorm Trigger attachment is adjusted, the Lockwood 680 is the best replacement.

The underrated shotgun deals 200 damage up close and can two-shot down an enemy up to 8.5 meters away.

Players can track the investigation process on Warzone‘s official Trello board.