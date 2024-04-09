CoD devs confirm Renetti nerf coming to fix MW3 and Warzone’s most OP gun

Call of Duty’s latest most offensive weapon has some changes coming up on deck, Raven Software confirmed today.

The Renetti, a burst pistol that’s been in Modern Warfare 3 since launch, has become a hot-button issue over the past few weeks thanks to a Conversion Kit attachment that turns it into a powerful SMG that has been wreaking havoc in multiplayer and Warzone matches.

Alongside patch notes for a minor update today, Raven confirmed it is “working on adjustments to the Renetti which will be released in the near future,” confirming hopes that players have been looking for.

The JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, an Aftermarket Part, morphs the Renetti into the powerful SMG that seems to be a bit over-tuned, especially in Warzone. Along with a 50 Round Mag, the gun is very powerful with a lightning-fast time-to-kill in battle royale and Resurgence modes alike. It’s gotten so bad that some Warzone players have been calling battle royale mode “a hot mess” thanks to the Renetti’s power, forcing everyone to use the gun to keep up with others who are using it while it is this strong.

While not outright confirming that the “adjustments” to the Renetti will be a nerf, it’s hard to imagine a buff. While the adjustments may only concern the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, the Renetti itself could also be tweaked. It’s far and away the most popular pistol in multiplayer, too.

The Aftermarket Part for the Renetti has been in the game for several months, but only became a problem recently after players migrated to it as their secondary weapon in Warzone after several nerfs to other popular SMGs.

Raven did not announce a release date for the change, but it could come any time within the next few weeks ahead of Season Three Reloaded’s likely launch at the end of April.

