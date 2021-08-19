The biggest event of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is finally here.

The 2021 CDL Playoffs, also commonly known as CoD Champs, are underway. After several months and five stages of regular-season action, the top eight Call of Duty League franchises will battle it out from Aug. 19 to 22 for their share of the $2.5 million prize pool.

Four-day schedule for CoD Champs 2021. | Image via Call of Duty League

CoD Champs 2021 will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The LAN event will feature fans in attendance, but the CDL is implementing strict COVID protocols to try to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. And those who aren’t in attendance can watch all the action on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

The Atlanta FaZe head into this tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after dominating the regular season, winning three of five Majors in 2021. But they struggled at the Stage Five Major a few weeks ago, earning a top-eight placing—their worst finish of the year. There are even question marks surrounding the No. 2 overall seed, the Toronto Ultra, after they were on the losing side of the greatest comeback in competitive Call of Duty history in the grand finals of the Stage Five Major.

Related: Breaking down all 8 CDL teams heading into CoD Champs 2021

The Minnesota RØKKR, who completed the aforementioned historic comeback, head into CoD Champs 2021 as the most recent Major champions. They’ll have a tough first-round matchup, however, against the Dallas Empire, who won the CDL Championship last year.

Clayster, one of the players on the 2020 Dallas team, will look to win his third-straight world title, this year with the New York Subliners. The 29-year-old veteran is returning to New York’s starting lineup for CoD Champs after taking a brief break from competing at the end of Stage Five. And his first match back will be against the crowd-favorite OpTic Chicago in the opening round of the winners bracket.

Initial bracket for CoD Champs 2021. | Image via Call of Duty League

The Los Angeles Thieves and Florida Mutineers will immediately start this event in the losers bracket after finishing the regular season in seventh and eighth place, respectively. But all eight teams at CoD Champs 2021 will be fighting for that $1.2 million top prize and the right to call themselves world champions.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Dallas Empire vs. Minnesota RØKKR (Winners bracket round one)

Dallas win 3-0

Moscow Hardpoint: 250-147 Dallas

Raid Search and Destroy: 6-1 Dallas

Raid Control: 3-1 Dallas

This article will be updated until CoD Champs 2021 ends on Sunday, Aug. 22.