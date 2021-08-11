Call of Duty League will still hold 2021 Championship Weekend on LAN with fans in attendance and strengthened COVID protocols

CoD Champs 2021 is going forward as planned, the Call of Duty League announced today.

The 2021 CDL Championship Weekend remains set to be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles from Aug. 19 to 22. Fans will be allowed to attend the LAN event, but the Call of Duty League plans to enhance its safety measures for the $2.5 million tournament.

“Effective immediately, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or, if not fully vaccinated, a negative PCR or antigen test received within 72 hours of the day of your attendance,” the CDL said. “All attendees must wear a mask during the event, regardless of vaccination status.”

This announcement follows the conclusion of the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Five Major, which was held at the Esports Stadium Arlington from July 29 to Aug. 1. This was the first major CDL tournament held with fans in attendance in over a year. But after the event, several players, including OpTic Chicago’s Scump and Envoy, tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2021 CDL Championship Weekend will feature the top eight teams from the regular season battling it out for the $1.2 million first-place prize. It will be the third major Call of Duty tournament held on LAN this season and the second with fans in attendance. Last year’s CDL Championship was played online due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Dallas Empire were crowned the victors.

Prospective CoD Champs 2021 attendees can read more about the event’s enhanced safety measures on the CDL’s official website. The 2021 CDL Championship Weekend will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 2pm CT with a showdown between the Dallas Empire and Minnesota RØKKR, who won the Stage Five Major.