The final Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is now underway.

The CDL’s Stage Five Major will take place at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas from July 29 to Aug. 1. Just like the Stage Four Major, this event will be held on LAN—but fans will be in attendance on July 31 and Aug. 1. This will be the last tournament of the regular season before the $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship is held in August.

Four-day schedule for the Stage Five Major. | Image via Call of Duty League

The Stage Five Major will feature a $500,000 prize pool. The winner will earn $200,000 and 75 CDL Points, which are just as important as ever considering this is the last time teams can try to improve their spot in the regular season standings. This is also the last time that all 12 teams will compete in a tournament this year since only the top eight franchises will play in the end-of-season playoffs, CoD Champs 2021.

Over the last three weeks, the 12 CDL squads battled in online group play matches to figure out their seeding for this double-elimination tournament. OpTic Chicago, Atlanta FaZe, and Los Angeles Thieves finished first through third in Group A for Stage Five, while the Dallas Empire, Toronto Ultra, and Minnesota RØKKR took the top three spots in Group B. The other six teams will immediately start the Stage Five Major in the losers bracket.

The field for CoD Champs 2021 is officially locked in, but there are still plenty of storylines to follow heading into this week’s event. Atlanta will try to complete the three-peat and win their fourth Major of the season. There’s also an intense battle between several teams for second place in the regular season standings, which will determine who joins FaZe in getting a bye to the winners bracket semifinals in the CDL Playoffs. In addition, the RØKKR will try to hold onto their slight lead over the Thieves and Florida Mutineers for sixth place in terms of CDL Points to avoid starting CoD Champs in the losers bracket. Simply put, there’s a lot on the line at the Stage Five Major.

Initial bracket for the Stage Five Major. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Five Major, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, July 29

Paris Legion vs. Seattle Surge (Losers bracket round one)

Seattle win 3-1

Raid Hardpoint: 250-86 Seattle

Raid Search and Destroy: 6-2 Paris

Garrison Control: 3-1 Seattle

Apocalypse Hardpoint: 250-112 Seattle

This article will be updated until the Stage Five Major ends on Sunday, Aug. 1.