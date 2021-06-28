Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s best new playlist is a 24/7 Black Ops 2 throwback

Black Ops 2’s remade maps will be on display in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s best new playlist, available this week.

Throwback Moshpit is a collection of classic, remade maps from the series’ past. A mix of six-vs-six game modes will be featured on Nuketown ’84, Raid, Express, Standoff, and Hijacked, offering the perfect blast from the past for those chasing the glory days.

Black Ops Cold War’s ever-expanding list of remade maps seems to grow each season, with each of the game’s first four content drops adding maps that were made famous in the early Black Ops games, mostly Black Ops II. There’s still multiple seasons left in the game’s life cycle, too, so we could see even more.

The playlist is perfect for those looking to level up this weekend during the newly-announced double XP period. Both double XP and double weapon XP will go live on Friday, July 2 at 12pm CT and last throughout the weekend, ending on Tuesday, July 6 at 12pm CT.

It’s not all remakes, though. Another new playlist this week is Collateral Combined Arms 24/7, throwing 12-vs-12 matches into the game’s newest Combined Arms map.

Activision is offering another way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with the Tracer Pack: Fireworks in the CoD Store. The 10-item bundle features “Adler decked out in a stars and stripes ‘Life Guard’ Operator Skin, as well as three Legendary Weapon Blueprints: the ‘Blasting Star’ assault rifle, ‘Barrage’ SMG, and ‘Firecrackers’ pistol. Also included are the ‘Shot Up’ Finishing Move, ‘Firework’ Weapon Charm, ‘Sparkler’ Gesture, ‘Starry Eyed’ Emblem, ‘Spangled Banner’ Sticker, and ‘Orchestrator’ animated Calling Card.”