‘Cheap nonsense’: CoD players call for absurd Longbow sniper to be deleted

Call of Duty players have long complained about the introduction of powerful new weapons and Modern Warfare 3 is no different, with the community today turning its sights to the latest gun plaguing multiplayer: the Longbow’s JAK Tyrant 762 conversion kit.

Recommended Videos

One frustrated MW3 player shared their anger on the game’s official subreddit on Feb. 18, stating the Snipers Only multiplayer mode is “infested” with Longbow users, especially those who have unlocked the Tyrant and are dominating the close-range battle. “The ratio of people using [the Tyrant] to an actual sniper is unreal,” they complained.

An AK with a scope and a bolt-action firing pattern. Image via Activision

The author of the post added a link to a Twitter clip shared by CoD content creator Safra, who showcased the mobility and power of the Tyrant Longbow. Safra enters a corridor on the new season two map Departures, where he proceeds to land 10 shots in quick succession thanks to an assortment of ADS attachments and the Tyrant kit.

The JAK Tyrant 762 aftermarket part in question sacrifices recoil control for more powerful ammunition. The removal of a sniper scope is the only real “drawback” but as many players were using the weapon like a short-range marksman rifle anyway, it’s arguably a welcome change. It does take time to unlock the kit, of course, but with a few double XP tokens handy, players can begin to dominate lobbies in just under an hour or so.

“I don’t know how the devs think the Longbow belongs in the sniper category to begin with,” one player said, calling the weapon’s designation “goofy.” Unlike other bolt-action snipers, it already has a very fast rechamber speed, meaning players who don’t land the one-shot can send a second bullet down range almost immediately.

It’s not just Snipers Only either: Many multiplayer and Warzone gunfights where SMGs and shotguns should dominate are ending in a win to the Longbow player thanks to its stopping power and reload speed. Throw on the 30-round default magazine size and Longbow users are shooting for days.

It’s not the first time players have been openly fed up with the Longbow, but it still remains unclear whether Sledgehammer or Activision plans to make any adjustments to the rifle in the near future. The next-best time to apply a nerf would be during the Season Two Reloaded update, which we’re expecting to land in early March.