Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.

There are some major changes, and perhaps the most important one is that Loadout drops won’t be available in Warzone 2. That being said, there is still a chance for players to purchase custom weapons they have pre-built in the Gunsmith. So if you want to learn more about The Shop feature, we have you covered. Here’s what players need to know about the new Buy Stations and Loadout drops in Warzone 2.

Can you purchase a loadout drop in Warzone 2?

The Loadout drop system is being replaced with custom weapons, meaning players cannot buy a drop in Warzone 2. In Warzone, players could purchase a Loadout drop with the Primary and Secondary Weapon, Tacticals and Lethals, and three Perks. In Warzone 2, you can only purchase pre-built custom weapons from The Shop.

Along with the fully-kitted Loadout drop replacement, the other significant change in Warzone 2 is the removal of Perks. Perks will not be available in Warzone 2 at the launch. Not being able to equip Perks will surely change certain aspects of the gameplay, and players need to adapt to it. Similarly, Tactical and Lethal equipment items are now found as ground loot.

You can pre-build these weapons before the match starts. Head to the Gunsmith and build your weapons before adding them to different slots. However, not having Perks, Lethals, Tacticals, and Secondary in Loadout drops will affect how players customize each class in Warzone 2.

You can still get Squadmate Buy Backs from The Shop. Similarly, you can purchase certain equipment like Armor, Killstreaks, and Gas Masks from The Shop. There are also specific Limited Time Equipment that players can purchase, and once bought, they are removed from The Shop. Players can check a series of other changes on Activision’s official blog. We also recommend keeping track of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward‘s Twitter to stay updated regarding upcoming changes to Warzone 2.