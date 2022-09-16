Will Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass?

Modern Warfare 2 is the Call of Duty franchise’s next chapter, and officially releasing on Oct. 28. Like previous editions of the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is having beta tests before its official release. Countless fans are flooding into the beta servers to test out everything new that the game has to offer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta might be free-to-play, but the game itself won’t be. Players will need to shell out $70 to gain access to the game upon its launch, raising the question of whether there’s a way to play Modern Warfare 2 for free.

One possible option that players might think about is Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass grants users access to hundreds of titles for a monthly fee, and it makes playing new games more accessible. For those planning on playing many different games, the subscription service is a fantastic option for saving some money.

Is Modern Warfare 2 on Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 isn’t on Game Pass, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be. Considering Microsoft has been trying to acquire Activision Blizzard, there’s a decent chance that the legendary shooter game might become available on the Game Pass in the future.

When the deal between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft finalizes, Microsoft will be able to offer Blizzard games on the Game Pass. Xbox’s manufacturer could even introduce all the Call of Duty games on the Game Pass in addition to the future ones, but it all depends on whether the tech giant can seal the deal or not.

At the time of writing, the only way to play Modern Warfare 2 after its launch will be by purchasing the game. Alternatively, players can also wait for a free-to-play weekend, when Modern Warfare 2 invites users that haven’t purchased the game to hop into it’s multiplayer for a couple days.