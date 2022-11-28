A good weapon blueprint is half the battle when it comes to dropping into games of Warzone 2 or squading up with friends to pub stomp on Modern Warfare 2.

With the Gunsmith being such a focal point of the Call of Duty experience, players have been looking forward to the chance to save custom blueprint loadouts of their favorite guns for class-building on the fly in between matches of MW2 and Warzone 2.

The ability to save a custom blueprint allows for quick and easy customization of classes. And with a limited number of custom loadout slots available, it’s a beautiful luxury to be able to quickly throw your favorite M4 loadout, for example, onto a new class.

Here are the details on custom blueprint weapons in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to save custom weapon blueprints in MW2 and Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

As it currently stands, there’s no way to save a custom blueprint in MW2. This was a feature that was standard fare in previous CoD titles, but it has not been added yet to the latest iteration in the franchise, which includes Warzone 2.

It’s quite likely that custom blueprints will be added to MW2 and Warzone 2 as part of a seasonal update. The feature has been highly requested since both games launched, and since it’s something that players are already used to having in previous games, it’s likely high on the priority list of features to be added to the titles.

As is the case with any requested feature, players can voice their opinions on social media, but do so respectfully. Being disrespectful, hateful, or violent toward a developer will never get anything done.

The hope is that custom weapon blueprints will be coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 soon. It’s a feature that will only make the game better and should be easy to implement considering that it’s already been a mainstay feature for the franchise.

MW2 and Warzone 2 should only get better and more feature-rich with time.