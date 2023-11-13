Can you play MW3 Zombies offline?

Does Modern Warfare 3 Zombies follow in the footsteps of many other games by requiring players to be online, or can CoD MW3 Zombies be enjoyed in an offline capacity?

There was a time when the notion of having to be online to play any game was madness. Then, slowly but surely, the trend got bigger and more prevalent. So much so that players are asking if Modern Warfare 3 Zombies requires you to be online.

Sure, MWZ reuses many of the facets that made the original DMZ so lauded. However, does it commit the cardinal sin of locking content away behind constant, online connectivity?

Do you have to be online to play MW3 Zombies?

Activision sure nuked those dreams. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Activision’s Modern Warfare 3 does require players to be connected to the internet to play and enjoy Zombies content.

For CoD fans who either have an unstable internet connection or no internet connection at all for whatever reason, this will make Zombies either very difficult or an impossibility.

Worse still, if internet and wifi stability is an issue, you are essentially locked out of two-thirds of Modern Warfare 3‘s content offering—Zombies and online multiplayer. What you’re left with is the very divisive campaign portion of the FPS title.

In my opinion, the campaign isn’t horrible, but it isn’t the best CoD campaign ever by any means. Considering the hefty price tag for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, if an offline Zombies experience is what you’re after, then this may be a dealbreaker.