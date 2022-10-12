Can you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?

When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, gamers everywhere began to fantasize about what kind of titles they could play on the handheld device.

The fantasies grew when Activision revealed that Call of Duty would be returning to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. The concept of being able to play the new mainline CoD title on the go is enough to make fans of the series order a Steam Deck of their own immediately.

Team up with TF141 a week early with Campaign Early Access. Available with #MWII digital pre-order here: https://t.co/sxnMwKadOV pic.twitter.com/KapwY0AfWg — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 6, 2022

The Steam Deck is a fantastic gaming machine, capable of some incredible feats of technology, but there are some limits to it. Many games are not playable on the Deck, some are playable with some work, and others play just fine albeit at lower graphics settings.

Here’s the skinny on whether or not you can squad up with the homies to play MW2 on the Steam Deck while you’re away from your home PC or console.

Can you play Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?

Like other multiplayer games with certain anti-cheat measures, MW2 does not work on Steam Deck’s normal Linux setup, meaning you can’t play it on the Steam Deck without a certain workaround process.

Because of the kernel-level RICOCHET anti-cheat in CoD, you can’t play the game on Linux-based systems, but you can play it on Windows. This means you need to install Windows onto the Steam Deck and run the game from that operating system.

The video above shows how to install Windows on a MicroSD card so you can run games like MW2, Destiny 2, and other titles that have specific anti-cheat measures that do not allow them to run on the Steam Deck’s Linux-based OS system.

Once Windows is installed, the Steam Deck acts like any other desktop Windows PC, only it fits in your hands and can be played anywhere.