The fastest way to rank up guns in Warzone 2

A Call of Duty weapon is only as good as the attachments you equip it with, and gaining new ones to use in Warzone 2 is done through leveling and ranking up the guns as you play with them.

In the classic Warzone game, players found a home in the Plunder mode for ranking up guns. Battle royale players undoubtedly downloaded Warzone 2 and began looking for the mode only to find it missing, so a new method must be found.

It’s difficult to level weapons in battle royale since the fights are sometimes few and far between. Dropping into Al Mazrah in BR and trying to level a specific gun is a true pain. But thankfully, there is another way.

Here’s the best way to grind weapon levels for your guns in Warzone 2.

The fastest way to level weapons in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Sadly, the fan-favorite mode for ranking up guns in the original Warzone is nowhere to be found just yet. Plunder has not yet been added to Warzone 2, but it could be coming in the future. Until then, Warzone grinders trying to rank up their weapons for their loadouts will need to try something new.

DMZ mode is easily the best place to rank up weapons for Warzone 2 if you do not own Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. In the same way that Invasion mode in MW2 is great for ranking up, DMZ is the best way to do so in Warzone 2 due to the amount of AI enemies that you can kill for XP.

The new extraction-based mode is kind of an XP farm. No matter what you’re doing in the sandbox of Al Mazrah, you are gaining XP by finishing missions, clearing out Strongholds, and killing enemies whether they be AI or other players. Equip the weapon that you want to level up and head into DMZ, but be careful, because you might lose it if you die and it’s not insured.

Doing objectives, getting kills, and extracting successfully in DMZ will reward you with a massive amount of XP. It’s risky business, but you can do it if you’re ready to grind.

DMZ is a good place to unlock weapons to use, too. If you find a gun in DMZ and then extract with it, you immediately unlock access to that weapon without having to unlock it by either leveling up a platform or leveling up your prestige rank.

The other best way to level weapons is by spamming XP tokens in MW2 multiplayer, but that requires owning the base game for that. Free-to-play players will have the most ease leveling guns in DMZ, but if you own MW2, it’s worth heading into a small-map playlist, using weapon XP tokens, and grinding out levels there.

You can get more XP for your equipped gun in both modes by using Decoy Grenades and throwing them in the vicinity of enemies, but that’s really only viable in MW2 due to your ability to constantly respawn.