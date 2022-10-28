Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them.

Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.

To compete with the best, you need the best weapons and best attachments, and those are acquired through leveling each of the game’s guns and their platforms to their max rank. You need a lot of weapon XP to do that, so the grind is going to be severe for the foreseeable future.

Here’s the quickest way to level up your weapons in MW2.

The fastest way to rank up guns in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

On launch day, the best XP grind is found by way of combining a weapon XP token with a specific game mode in MW2.

You can rank up weapons easily simply by getting lots of kills with them, and the most kills are found in the new Invasion mode. Invasion features 20-vs-20 on the game’s large-scale maps, so there are more players to be found than in normal playlists.

But Invasion also features enemy AI combatants that can be killed and farmed for XP as well. Dozens of AI enemies run around the field of battle and killing them will reward one point, while killing enemy players rewards five points. The first team to reach the winning threshold of points wins the game.

Farming enemy AI along with human-controlled players is the best way to get weapon XP in MW2’s earliest hours. Combine it with a double weapon XP token that can be procured in a variety of ways (Vault Edition, Mountain Dew bottles, etc.) to maximize your XP gains and level up weapons quickly.

Over the days and weeks after launch, a small-scale playlist a la Kill House 24/7 might be added to the game to help out weapon XP grinding. But for now, Invasion is the way to go.