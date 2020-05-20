Call of Duty: Warzone’s secret nuke will reportedly lead to Verdansk map changes

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map might see changes via the recently discovered nuclear bomb hidden in bunkers in-game, according to a report by Video Games Chronicle.

After yesterday’s update, multiple bunkers around the map became accessible in Warzone. One of the bunkers, as seen in the video below, houses a nuclear weapon.

The nuke will be Warzone’s way of introducing changes to Verdansk, according to VGC, similar to how Fortnite’s meteor, volcano, and giant robot vs. monster fight changed that map.

VGC’s report also mentions that Warzone and its Easter eggs will be used to tease the upcoming Call of Duty title, rumored to be named Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Given the success of Fortnite’s live events over the past few years, it makes sense for Warzone to do something similar to keep the game fresh and alive. But while Fortnite has much more of a fantasy element to it, Warzone’s events will seemingly need to be a bit more grounded and realistic.

If the nuke does go off and takes out a section of the map, rendering it uninhabitable, players will undoubtedly be hoping it’s the Downtown area of Verdansk.