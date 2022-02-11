Call of Duty: Warzone season 2 update includes significant quality-of-life changes

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software confirmed in a recent call that the upcoming Warzone season two update will include quality-of-life changes to improve the state of the game, according to a report by Charlie Intel.

Warzone has been plagued by numerous bugs and issuest that significantly impact the in-game experience. The developers are aware of these problems and plan on addressing several of them in an upcoming patch for season two, which is set to go live on Feb. 14.

As reported by Charlie Intel, the update will include 30 quality-of-life improvements that address several pain points and issues. These include adjustments to Armor Plates, which will refill a full Armor Plate before refilling damaged plates, and an increased mantle height to make traversing the map easier.

The Gas Mask animation will no longer interrupt a player aiming down sights, vehicle handling has been improved, and a reduction in the collision with world geometry will be added. The parachute will be deployable at a lower height, Dead Silence and Stun Grenades will be removed from Vanguard Royale, and the final circle is likely to end on Peak.

Other changes include a nerf to Fighter Planes and Gasoline Cannisters, while the Anti-Air Cannons will be buffed. These are just a few of the changes coming in the upcoming update. Season two of Warzone and Vanguard is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14.