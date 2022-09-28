Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile breaks records, hits 15 million pre-registrations

Gamers on the move now have the luxury of playing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from anywhere they desire and it’ll now come with an incredibly large player base locked, loaded, and raring to go.

Warzone Mobile has become the fastest-growing Activision, Blizzard, and King (ABK) mobile game on Google Play, reaching 15 million pre-registrations.

The Call of Duty devs are also spoiling players who pre-register for Warzone Mobile, rewarding them with loot. This includes:

X12 Prince of Hell Blueprint

M4 – Archfiend Weapon Blueprint

Emblem: Dark Familiar

Vinyl: Foe’s Flame

The Call of Duty website announced its successful pre-registration launch on Sept. 27, paired with the conclusion of the Modern Warfare 2 beta ending with record-breaking numbers.

Image via Activision

Players can access all beloved features of the console versions of Warzone, like sniping on the plains of Verdansk, taking on enemies one on one in the gulag, and parachuting in from large airships to hot drop spots.

Users will battle it out with up to 120 players on the server at once, all for the glory of placing first in the battle royale.

Warzone Mobile currently doesn’t have a release date, but we do know that it’s due sometime in 2023.

The free-to-play sequel to the infamous Warzone, Warzone 2.0, is due to be released on Nov. 16. Fans will at least have a new title to get their hands on before they can test out Warzone Mobile.