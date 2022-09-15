How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone Mobile. The game’s looking to offer a much more refined battle royale experience by not featuring generated AI bots in lobbies.

Most mobile battle royale games fill a specific part of lobbies with bots, making it easier for players to make it into the late-game safe zones while preventing FPS drops at the start of a match.

Warzone Mobile will also be a standalone title, meaning players from PC and consoles won’t be able to team up with mobile users. Warzone Mobile will act as a companion game for the PC and console Warzone, however. Some progression and items will be shared across the mobile and other platforms, giving players a chance to pick up their Warzone progress wherever they’re.

How many players can play Warzone Mobile at once?

A maximum of 120 players can play Warzone Mobile at once. Warzone Mobile lobbies will be capped at 120 players, and just like other battle royales, matches can start with the player count ranging between 100 and 120.

Warzone Mobile doesn’t have a set release date yet.

The handheld game is expected to release in 2023. More details regarding the game should be released as the developers finalize the finer details of Warzone Mobile.