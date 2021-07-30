Call of Duty: Warzone experiencing ‘dev error 5476’ issues again

Call of Duty: Warzone’s “dev error 5476” issue has cropped up again, preventing many players from logging into the game.

The issue appears to be pretty widespread, especially considering that Raven Software quickly tweeted out that it’s aware of the problem and is “looking into the issue” and looking to provide an update as soon as possible.

❗️❗️❗️We are aware of an issue where Players are encountering Dev Error 5476 and unable to get in game.



We are looking into this issue and will provide an update ASAP. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 30, 2021

Many of Warzone’s top streamers were left frustrated by the error, which has been sporadically popping up since last year. The problem has been fixed a couple of times by Raven and the powers that be, but it’s still clearly around.

For now, Warzone players looking to enjoy some matches this afternoon will have to drop into some other games or take a break for the time being until the issue is fully fixed.

This article will be updated with more information on the error as the story develops.

Update: July 30, 2021, 12:40pm CT: The fix has already been deployed by Raven and players should be able to log in again on all platforms.