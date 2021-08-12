Call of Duty: Vanguard artwork leaks via Cold War update files

Fans may have received their first glimpse at the upcoming 2021 Call of Duty title thanks to files reportedly unearthed from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s season 5 update.

Images have begun surfacing online of key art which is believed to be for the upcoming game and according to these leaks will be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Novas imagens do Call Of Duty: Vanguard começam a surgir na internet, irá se passar durante a Segunda Guerra Mundial, e pelo ambiente, diria que seria na Guerra no Pacífico.



Detalhe, o uniforme e palheta de cores me lembra muito ao Battlefield 1. pic.twitter.com/Rta1sqp9CB — junior♟️ (@Juniorsaintz_) August 12, 2021

The art could potentially be used as the game’s cover and store artwork with it boasting tags for different editions of the game. There appears to be three different versions of the game with different art showcased for the Cross-Gen bundle and for the Ultimate Edition of the game.

According to a Twitter post, there was information leaked regarding some of what the Ultimate Edition will include, notably early access to an Open Beta. In addition to this, the photo includes three operator skins, bonus weapons, and more content believed to be available in the Ultimate Edition.

These issues appear to confirm that Call of Duty: Vanguard will boast a World War II theme as has been heavily rumored over the past months, and that there will be an open beta available for those who pre-order the game.

Nothing has been confirmed by Activision regarding the title of their 2021 Call of Duty game nor any potential versions or release bonuses. Images that have been shared to social media have been proactively removed for copyright which does give the indication that they are authentic. Hopefully, for fans an announcement is imminent.