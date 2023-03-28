Call of Duty players are blasting Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as Steam player count continues to dip

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 needs to have a strong third season when it launches next month because the game’s community is getting a bit more ornery than usual about the state of the latest CoD.

Although MW2 was the fastest-selling title in franchise history, reaching $1 billion in sales in just 10 days, the CoD community seems to be turning against the game more and more with each passing week.

A recent Reddit thread highlighting the game’s player count on Steam was reason enough for hundreds of commenters to join in on blasting the game for its shortcomings and faults, with many reasons for their dislike of the game being named.

“[You] can blame the strict [skill-based matchmaking] sucking the fun out of multiplayer, as well as the questionable design decisions such as the perk system, no red dots, Dead Silence and weak and uninspiring killstreaks,” said one frustrated CoD fan. “When [Infinity Ward] designed this game they thought to themselves ‘how can we make this as punishing for good players as possible?'”

Regular, everyday players aren’t the only ones who have been turned off by the new CoD, either. Recently, top Warzone 2 pro and streamer Aydan announced he was “taking a step away” from the game to play other things until the new season launches, calling the game’s current state “super stale.”

The Steam player count dipping below 90,000, according to SteamCharts, for the first time since launch is especially alarming considering that it takes into account all of the players of MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2 battle royale, and the new DMZ mode combined.

MW2’s third season should be coming in a few weeks, and many players are likely looking forward to whatever is coming to see if it can bring them back into the franchise they’re clearly quite passionate about.