Warzone 2’s current state is causing one of its biggest streamers to ‘step away’ from it 

Interest in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been struggling when it comes to content creation in recent months, so much so that one of its top streamers will not be playing it.

Top Warzone 2 pro and star streamer Aydan will be taking a step away from the game for a few weeks, he announced today on Twitter.

Taking a step away from Warzone 2. pic.twitter.com/op6rox5f7Q — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) March 27, 2023

“I feel like the game is just super stale right now,” Aydan said. “There’s nothing new and exciting on it.”

Warzone 2 hasn’t had much added to it over the past few months. The season two update added the Resurgence mode and a new map for the mode, Ashika Island, but the battle royale mode and Al Mazrah map have been mostly untouched for the past couple of months.

But it’s not just the lack of content that’s sending Aydan to other games. The competitive Warzone 2 scene hasn’t been very active either, and that’s where Aydan has the most fun and success with his livestream.

“You guys know me, I’m a super competitive person, that’s what I’m known for,” he said. “High roller wagers, tournaments, and there’s really none of that in Warzone 2 right now. Wagers are super dead, I’ve tried to play wagers the past two days just because I haven’t in a while, nobody wanted to. We’ve only had a couple big tournaments since the start of the game and we really only have Twitter tournaments now and the prize pool isn’t that rewarding.”

While Aydan didn’t mention viewership being a factor in the decision, overall Twitch viewership for Warzone 2 has tanked in recent months. After peaking in November for its launch, it’s steadily declined ever since then. Aydan’s individual viewership has remained steady, albeit a bit lower as interest in Warzone 2 has waned.

Screengrab via TwitchTracker

“There’s no new content, it makes it super hard to have fun making YouTube videos and have fun doing TikToks, whatever, so I’m taking time away from Warzone 2 until season three comes out and then I’m gonna give the game a try again,” Aydan said.

Aydan said he’ll be making a return to Fortnite but also dabbling in Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play mode in the meantime, which is where several other mainly-Warzone streamers have been spending their time, such as TeePee and others.