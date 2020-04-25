Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch 1.20 coming April 28

The next major update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to be released in a few days, Infinity Ward announced today.

The developer is “targeting April 28 for our next update.” Based on the current version of Modern Warfare, Tuesday’s patch should be update 1.20. Infinity Ward said that this update will require a download on PlayStation and Xbox and it’ll be around a 15 GB file.

This week's community update blog is now live! Get a recap on what happened this week in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone and see what we have in store for next week! https://t.co/eyzHmBUWXw pic.twitter.com/J2nOs3ulyW — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 25, 2020

“Once you install the patch and select a mode, (multiplayer, campaign, Special Operations, etc.), you will be brought to a game install menu,” Infinity Ward said. “Here, you’ll need to download Data Pack 1 from this menu. Once the download is complete, you will need to hard close and reopen the game application.”

All of the details for Patch 1.20 weren’t revealed, but Infinity Ward said the full patch notes will be released “shortly before the update begins rolling out.” In the meantime, the developer posted a brief list of some of the fixes coming in next week’s update.

Fix for a bug where PC players using a Vega64 GPU could see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons.

Fix for a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator appears as the default skin in Co-op.

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone.

Fix for a bug where completing the completionist challenges for the SKS are unlocking the associated camos for the Renetti.

Fix for a bug where unlocking camos for the SKS was inconsistent with other camo challenges for marksman rifles.

Fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while Cold Blooded is equipped.

Fixed a bug where some watches were appearing in the wrong direction when gesturing.

Fixed a bug where players could lose the option to pick their favorite Faction in the Operator menu.

Fixed a bug where white lighting could be seen while moving or firing a weapon near specific locations.

The past two Modern Warfare updates have been released overnight. If Infinity Ward continues to follow this pattern, the patch notes for update version 1.20 could be released around 10pm CT on April 28. The update could then become available for download around 1am CT on April 29. Infinity Ward hasn’t confirmed the exact release time for next week’s update, however.

While you wait for this update, though, competitive Call of Duty fans can enjoy this weekend’s online CDL tournament, the 2020 Dallas Home Series.