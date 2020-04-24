Group play and bracket results for online 2020 Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series

The second online event of the season is underway.

The Call of Duty League is back again this weekend with another online tournament.

The 2020 Chicago Home Series began today. It’ll be the second event of the season since the CDL moved to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, the Florida Mutineers took down the Minnesota RØKKR to win the Dallas Home Series, the first online tournament of the 2020 Call of Duty League season.

The Chicago Home Series will feature eight of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises. They’ll be split into two groups for pool play. The two teams from each pool that win two matches will advance to the single-elimination bracket that will determine the latest CDL champion.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, April 24

Atlanta FaZe vs. London Royal Ravens (Group A)

Atlanta win 3-0

Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-234 Atlanta

Arklov Peak Search and Destroy: 6-5 Atlanta

Hackney Yard Domination: 166-149 Atlanta

This article will be updated until the Chicago Home Series ends on Sunday, April 26.