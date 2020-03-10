Call of Duty: Modern Warfare amasses over 450,000 Twitch viewers and counting following Warzone launch

Call of Duty players are certainly thrilled to finally be able to play Warzone, Modern Warfare’s new battle royale mode. But it appears fans are just as excited to watch it.

Modern Warfare is sitting at 452,000 Twitch viewers right now after the launch of the battle royale. Some of the platform’s biggest stars, including TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect, and LIRIK, are enjoying great success while broadcasting Warzone.

Screengrab via Twitch

TimTheTatman, with the help of CouRageJD, was able to get a victory in spectacular fashion during his first game of Warzone. The popular streamer is hovering at a staggering 61,000 viewers, with Dr Disrespect sitting in a close second place with 43,000.

The game’s immediate success on the streaming platform is reminiscent of WoW Classic’s August 2019 launch, which broke one million Twitch viewers upon release. Streamers like Asmongold, shroud, and Sodapoppin saw huge upticks in viewership when the game debuted.

It’s unclear if the battle royale will be able to maintain this level of success, but it’s definitely enjoying an incredible start.

Warzone looks to provide a new spin to the battle royale genre by incorporating unique mechanics and elements. The Gulag, for example, allows players to one-vs-one each other to be respawned and redeployed into the fray. And instead of healing up using bandages or medkits, Warzone will feature automatic health regeneration. Hiding behind cover for a few seconds will allow you to jump back into the action and maintain a quick-paced experience.

Warzone is now live on PS4, Xbox, and PC for people who own Modern Warfare. Anyone who doesn’t own Modern Warfare can start playing Warzone at 2pm CT.