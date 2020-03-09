You can respawn in Call of Duty: Warzone by winning a 1-vs-1 in prison

Call of Duty: Warzone is here, it’s real, and it’s about to shake up the battle royale genre with some new mechanics.

One of the new mechanics is called The Gulag and it will change the way you play battle royale in Warzone. The clip below shows it in action.

Call of Duty: Warzone features the Gulag, a 1v1 Respawn system https://t.co/DDNmD1i2yX pic.twitter.com/eg1FGkpxvq — Call of Duty Warzone News (@charlieINTEL) March 9, 2020

One of the worst parts of battle royale games is when you die early and are forced to either leave or watch your friends play out the match. The Gulag changes that by giving you a chance to hop back in the game.

“Upon your first elimination, you will be taken as a “Prisoner of Warzone” and thrown into the Gulag,” Activision said. “There you will await your fate and watch other prisoners fight to the death. When your turn is up, you’ll enter the Gulag and face-off against a single opponent in a one-vs-one to earn the ultimate reward – redeployment. Win in the Gulag and earn redeployment back into Verdansk. Lose and hope that your squad completes Contracts and earns enough in-match Cash to redeploy you.”

Players can also respawn via teammates buying redeploy tokens, but you can hold your own future in your hands by winning the Gulag one-vs-one—and it’s just plain awesome.

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play and releases tomorrow, March 10.