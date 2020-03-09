Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly feature automatic health regeneration

Infinity Ward surprised fans today with a 24-hour countdown pointing to Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode going live tomorrow. And it appears Warzone will house several unique mechanics that differentiate it from the competition.

Warzone will feature automatic health regeneration and no bandages or medkits, according to Charlie Intel. Rather than slowing the pace of the game by healing up, Infinity Ward wants to maintain a fast and exciting battle royale experience.

Other battle royales, like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, require players to use healing items behind cover until they’re ready to join the battle once again. Warzone will only require a few seconds of hiding until the health regen kicks in.

There will reportedly be a Stim Shot, however, which players can use to heal up fast. But the item will be rare to find in Warzone, according to Charlie Intel.

Time to kill in Warzone:



– You have a base 100 HP, just like in multiplayer

– Your base 100 HP regens just like in multiplayer a short time after taking damage

– You can put in up to 3 armor plates, each giving you 50 HP for a max of 250 total health



Good system. 👍 pic.twitter.com/75DZv65knC — 100T NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) March 9, 2020

Warzone also features an armor system that’s different from its competitors. Instead of having different tier body shields, players use Armor Plates. Each player will jump into the fray with 100 health and two Armor Plates equipped. Players can hold up to three Armor Plates for a total of 250 health.

Battle royale and Call of Duty enthusiasts eager to jump into the action won’t have to wait long. Warzone goes live tomorrow, March 10.