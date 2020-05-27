Call of Duty League signs TeamSpeak as its broadcast communications partner

The Call of Duty League is partnering up with TeamSpeak on a three-year deal to be its official broadcast communications partner, according to a report by EsportsInsider.

TeamSpeak has been used by gamers as a voice chat program for years and many Call of Duty pros use it to this day. Now, TeamSpeak will be officially integrated into all in-game communications for the CDL through at least 2023.

“TeamSpeak offers best-in-class broadcast communications capabilities that we rely on to empower and optimize our teams and players,” said Jack Harari, VP of global partnership development at Activision Blizzard Esports. “We have an obvious advantage entrusting TeamSpeak to provide this critical part of our operations in highly competitive environments where seamless voice communications are critical to successful broadcasts of live competition.”

With the league’s move to online play in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a partnership with an online communication program like TeamSpeak makes a lot of sense.

“Working with the Call of Duty League is a strong indicator of the continued adoption of our technology as the solution of choice among the leading competitive leagues and teams worldwide,” TeamSpeak CEO Ian Bamford said. “Our technology ensures seamless in-game communications for every scenario, whether all-virtual, or for live, in-person events.”

TeamSpeak also partnered with the Overwatch League late last year in another three-year deal.

The Call of Duty League just wrapped up the Seattle Home Series last weekend, its fourth event since moving to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next CDL tournament is the online Minnesota Home Series, which will take place from June 5 to 7.