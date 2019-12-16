TeamSpeak is now Overwatch League’s voice chat supplier

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Starting in 2020 and going through until 2022, the Overwatch League has made TeamSpeak its official voice chat to power all team communication on live league stage games.

“Being selected as the official voice supplier for the Overwatch League is a significant step in the growth and global adoption of our superior voice technology,” TeamSpeak CEO Ian Bamford said. “We’re thrilled to set the new de facto standard for in-game communications, powering thousands of professional teams and aspiring pros the world over.”

TeamSpeak on Twitter TeamSpeak provides the most Secure, Powerful and Flexible VoIP for competitive gaming and Esports. So we’re pleased to announce that TeamSpeak is the Official Voice Supplier to the @overwatchleague for the next 3 years!

The popular online communication app first released in October 2001 and was one of the first apps that teams and online gamers used for professional communication. Although multiple other providers—like Discord, Ventrilo, and Skype—started to gain popularity, TeamSpeak was always a popular option due to its reliable voice clarity.

By joining up with the Overwatch League, TeamSpeak could see a small rise in popularity, especially in the Overwatch competitive scene. However, one of the biggest limitations that the app has is that the free version can only house 32 people in a single server.

If you want to have more people join a server, you will have to choose from a list of paid licensing options. Discord, on the other hand, is a completely free service with no slot limitations, complete with multiple built-in features. This partnership might be one of the company’s last efforts to fight for customers and get players to buy into the service.