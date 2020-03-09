Call of Duty League Los Angeles Home Series peaks at 66,000 viewers

The Call of Duty League saw a moderate decline in viewership in L.A.

This weekend, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Guerrillas hosted the Call of Duty League 2020 Los Angeles Home Series at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. The event peaked at over 66,000 viewers, averaging around 38,000 viewers throughout two days of competition, according to EsportsCharts.

Screengrab via EsportsCharts

The Dallas Empire won the Home Series, beating the Minnesota RØKKR 3-2 in the grand finals. The grand finals drew the most viewers during the action-packed weekend at 66,951 viewers. That match was followed closely by Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota, which peaked at 63,730 viewers, and OpTic vs. Dallas at 58,038. All three of those series were hosted on the second day of the tournament, which makes sense considering the tournament format of the CDL places higher stakes on the second day than the first.

The viewership this past weekend declined in comparison to other CDL events that have taken place over the past couple of months. The London Home Series, for example, brought in over 111,000 viewers a few weeks ago, according to EsportsCharts.

The biggest difference, though, was that the Chicago Hunstmen didn’t attend the L.A. Home Series event. Only eight of the 12 CDL franchises compete at each Home Series tournament. Chicago are the most popular Call of Duty team, so it makes sense that viewership would be lower for an event that they didn’t play at.

Following their victory, the Dallas Empire join the Atlanta FaZe and the Chicago Huntsmen with one tournament win each this season. The current standings have Atlanta and Chicago tied for first place with 90 CDL points and an 8-1 record. The Empire hold 80 CDL points with a 7-5 record, while the RØKKR complete the top-four with 70 CDL points and a 7-3 record.

The next CDL Home Series will be hosted by the Dallas Empire on March 28 and 29 at the Toyota Music Factory.