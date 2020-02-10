Call of Duty League London Home Series peaked at 111,000 viewers on YouTube

The first Home Series event for the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League in London this weekend peaked at 111,000 viewers and overtook the Launch Weekend by 10,000 peak viewers, according to EsportsCharts.

The London Home Series, hosted by the Royal Ravens, had an average viewership of around 43,000 viewers, which is down 6,000 viewers from the Launch Weekend in Minnesota from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. The Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles didn’t attend the London Home Series, however, which may have affected the event’s viewership.

The weekend was dominated by the Chicago Huntsman and Dallas Empire in terms of viewership. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering they’re the most popular teams in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The final between the Chicago Huntsman and the Dallas Empire had the highest peak viewership, reaching 111,000 viewers.

The Chicago Huntsman, spearheaded by former OpTic Gaming CEO Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez alongside former OpTic players Seth “Scump” Abner and Matthew “FormaL” Piper, were the most-watched team at the event, having played in three of the five games with the highest peaks.

The CoD League is making strides in terms of peak viewership, but it still has to rely on the biggest brands. In comparison to CWL London 2019 from May 3 to 5, the London Home Series had a much higher peak in viewership. CWL London reached a peak of 88,752 viewers on Twitch, which is down 23,000 from the London Home Series on YouTube, according to EsportsCharts. But CWL London still averaged more viewers.

Screengrab via EsportsCharts

The CoD League will continue with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series on Feb. 22 and 23. The first match is Paris Legion taking on the Minnesota RØKKR from Group B.