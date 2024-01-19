Call of Duty devs apologize for buggy update with free double XP tokens

Call of Duty’s well-documented poor launch of its Season One Reloaded update this week has mostly been rectified with fixes. And now, the developers want to reward players for their patience.

Activision announced today that players who log on to CoD: Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone will be rewarded one-hour double XP tokens for player XP, battle pass XP, and weapon XP. The current double XP event has been extended to Jan. 24 as well.

“We appreciate our community for their patience as we worked through updates to Season One Reloaded,” Activision said in a post on Twitter/X.

In the evening on Jan. 18, Warzone developer Raven Software released a statement apologizing for the update’s rocky launch, which caused multiple issues that prevented some from even playing the game. Warzone’s nuke quest had to be disabled too, but it has since been fixed, along with other problems like loadouts glitching.

“We’ve been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan favorite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment,” Raven said. “Yesterday’s update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers. Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible.”

CoD devs worked throughout the night after the update’s deployment to address issues, and the majority of them have since been taken care of. And now, with the free XP tokens, the teams are likely hoping that the game’s poor state following the update can be forgiven.

CoD’s Season One Reloaded also added MW3 Ranked Play, which was delayed by a day too but has been available since yesterday afternoon for players to enjoy.