Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies trailer coming Sept. 30, according to new teaser

The Call of Duty Zombies community has successfully solved an extensive ARG and unlocked the reveal trailer for Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode.

The trailer is coming on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 12pm CT, but a group of content creators solved today’s ARG puzzle to reveal a short teaser. The zombies are back and look as mean as ever.

ZOMBIES TEASER TRAILER.



FULL REVEAL ON WEDNESDAY. pic.twitter.com/XhSu445hs0 — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) September 28, 2020

The teaser is short, only about seven seconds long, and it depicts the mayhem that Zombies fans have come to expect. The undead are vicious, relentless, and horrifying.

While Nazi Zombies kicked off the co-op mode’s popularity, it looks like these new zombies are Soviets, fitting the Cold War theme of the game. Either way, the community is chomping at the bit for more information.

Treyarch’s Call of Duty titles have brought a Zombies mode in each iteration, so the Easter egg-hunting, zombie-slaying community has been waiting for a reveal of the co-op mode.

Zombies mode will be available when CoD: Black Ops Cold War launches on Nov. 13 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.