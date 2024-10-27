Black Ops 6 High Rollers safe code: How to unlock the safe

Money is everything in the world, even when you’re a rogue Black Ops agent trying to stop a catastrophe.

The seventh campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes place at a casino, so of course, there’s big money involved. And if you want to purchase all upgrades for the Safehouse, you’re going to need all the cash you can scrape together on missions.

It’s time to get all fancy and head to the casino for a good, old-fashioned heist, and you can place a bet on the fact that we’ve got the help you need on how to unlock the safe in the High Rollers mission in BO6.

Black Ops 6 campaign: High Rollers safe code

Head down these steps, then go left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High Rollers is one of the more unique missions in BO6’s campaign because you take control of several members of the squad, including Troy Marshall, Case, Felix Neumann, and Sevati Dumas. It’s when you begin to play as Sev that you can gain access to a safe with big money inside.

Once Felix gives Sev a copy of the keycard, you will take over as Sev to head downstairs. Unfortunately, this is a high-security area where no one else is allowed, so it’s time for stealth. Sev’s job is to send the elevator up for the rest of the team, but first, we’ve got some cash to grab, so go downstairs and head left while avoiding the enemy’s line of sight.

You can sneak up behind all of the guards (five of them or so) and take them down to make things easier or grab the suppressed GS45 on the left desk. Either way, once they’re all dealt with and the coast is clear, it’s time to listen to some tunes.

The radio is on the left side of the golden elevator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The safe is tucked behind the elevator to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the golden elevator to the left side of the room past the office desks, so turn and face it. On a table to the left of the elevator is a radio, and that’s the key to our solution, so walk up and tune it. Once done correctly, a voice will begin to recite four numbers. This is your safe code.

The safe can then be found on the right side of the elevator, around the corner. Enter the code you are hearing (the code is random and different each time you play) to open up the safe and reap the rewards: $1,000 for you to spend on upgrades at the Safehouse.

Enjoy your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enjoy your hard-earned cash. What will you spend it on?

