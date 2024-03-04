Best Warzone Resurgence Ranked loadout

Warzone Resurgence Ranked’s map Fortune’s Keep isn’t the prototypical battle royale environment. Instead of long-range engagements occurring 40 meters or further away, most gunfights on Fortune’s Keep take place within 10-35 meters, requiring a specific type of loadout.

After testing every meta weapon in Warzone Resurgence Ranked, we came to the conclusion the RAM-7 and RAM-9 combine to create the best one-two punch in the competitive game mode on Fortune’s Keep.

Best Warzone Resurgence Ranked builds

It makes more sense to use an LMG like the Bruen MK9 or Holger 26 for Al Mazrah, but for Warzone Resurgence Ranked, we believe the RAM-7 is the best option for medium to long-range engagements, as the AR has the fastest time-to-kill speed (TTK) of all meta ARs and LMGs from 0-40 meters. At around 50 meters, the RAM-7 suffers a significant damage drop off, but it shouldn’t be an issue given you won’t have too many gunfights from that distance.

As for short-range engagements, there are a few compelling options, but the RAM-9 leads all SMGs in TTK speeds at 520 milliseconds in any gunfight 10 meters or closer if the player can land one headshot. In comparison, the next fastest weapon, the AMR9, lags behind by almost 80 milliseconds.

Best Warzone Resurgence long-range meta loadout: RAM-7

The RAM-7 is versatile and easy-to-use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is our go-to RAM-7 loadout.

Muzzle: ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Cronen Headwind Long Barrel

: Cronen Headwind Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Magazine: 60 Round Drum

Community members have recently started switching to the ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider, and the muzzle is perfect for the RAM-7 as it improves vertical recoil by 15 percent and also addresses firing aiming stability.

Best Warzone Resurgence short-range meta loadout: RAM-9

Everyone should give this SMG a chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the best RAM-9 loadout to use in Warzone Resurgence Ranked Play.

Muzzle: ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Magazine

50 Round Magazine Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

Our loadout focuses on improving recoil and accuracy without losing too much mobility or handling. The DR-6 Handstop improves aim walking and aim down sight speeds at the cost of hipfire and aim walking steadiness, which won’t be noticeable. The Haste XV Grip Tape also improves mobility, and every other attachment deals with improving recoil.

If the RAM-9 doesn’t check every box, players can also check out the HRM-9 or WSP-9 as alternatives.