Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released, and players worldwide are grabbing their gear and heading onto the battlefield. With it being a Call of Duty game, you can expect moments where it can be graphically intensive, especially with it being the most recent entry. However, the game provides many options to customize your graphics on a PC.
The game will automatically detect any hardware changes and can apply settings automatically. However, customizing some things may be better for your hardware. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best PC graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2,
What are the best PC graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2?
The best PC graphics settings will largely depend on what kind of system you have, with more intense settings requiring better specifications. On the other hand, if you want the game to load faster, you can always lower your settings.
If you want the most FPS, you can use the following settings:
Display settings
- Display mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary
- Display adapter: Make sure it’s your best graphics card
- Screen refresh rate: Check your monitor’s max, then set it to that
- Display resolution: 1080p
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync gameplay: Off
- V-Sync menu: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Gameplay: 300
- Menu: 90
- Out of focus: 30
- Display gamma: 2.2
- Brightness: Based on your preference
- Focus mode: Off
Quality settings
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- Strength: 65
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-aliasing quality: Normal
- Video memory scale: 90
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Nearby level of detail: Low
- Distant level of detail: Low
- Clutter draw distance: Short
- Particle quality: High
- Particle quality level: Low
- Bullet impacts & sprays: On
- Shader quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain memory: Max
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
- Streaming quality: Low
- Volumetric quality: Low
- Deferred physics quality: Low
- Water caustics: Off
- Shadow map resolution: Low
- Spot shadow quality: Low
- Cache spot shadows: On
- Spot Cache: Low
- Cache sun shadows: On
- Particle lighting: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Static reflection quality: Low
- Weather grid volumes: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
- Depth of field: Depends on your preference
- World motion blur: Preference
- Weapon motion blur: Preference
- Film grain: 0.00
View settings
- FOV: Preference
- ADS FOV: Affected
- Weapon FOV: Default
- Third-person FOV: Around 100
- Vehicle FOV: Default
- First-person camera movement: Preference
- Third-person camera movement: Preference
- Default spectator camera: Preference
If nothing else, this is at least a good starting point for you to increase things until you find your system's perfect balance between quality and performance.