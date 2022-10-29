Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released, and players worldwide are grabbing their gear and heading onto the battlefield. With it being a Call of Duty game, you can expect moments where it can be graphically intensive, especially with it being the most recent entry. However, the game provides many options to customize your graphics on a PC.

The game will automatically detect any hardware changes and can apply settings automatically. However, customizing some things may be better for your hardware. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best PC graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2,

What are the best PC graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2?

The best PC graphics settings will largely depend on what kind of system you have, with more intense settings requiring better specifications. On the other hand, if you want the game to load faster, you can always lower your settings.

If you want the most FPS, you can use the following settings:

Display settings

Display mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display monitor: Primary

Display adapter: Make sure it’s your best graphics card

Screen refresh rate: Check your monitor’s max, then set it to that

Display resolution: 1080p

Dynamic resolution: Off

Aspect ratio: Automatic

V-Sync gameplay: Off

V-Sync menu: Off

Custom frame rate limit: Custom Gameplay: 300 Menu: 90 Out of focus: 30

Display gamma: 2.2

Brightness: Based on your preference

Focus mode: Off

Quality settings

Quality presets: Custom

Render resolution: 100

Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS Strength: 65

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

Anti-aliasing quality: Normal

Video memory scale: 90

Texture resolution: Low

Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Nearby level of detail: Low

Distant level of detail: Low

Clutter draw distance: Short

Particle quality: High

Particle quality level: Low

Bullet impacts & sprays: On

Shader quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain memory: Max

On-demand texture streaming: Off

Streaming quality: Low

Volumetric quality: Low

Deferred physics quality: Low

Water caustics: Off

Shadow map resolution: Low

Spot shadow quality: Low

Cache spot shadows: On

Spot Cache: Low

Cache sun shadows: On

Particle lighting: Low

Ambient occlusion: Off

Screen space reflections: Off

Static reflection quality: Low

Weather grid volumes: Off

Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Depth of field: Depends on your preference

World motion blur: Preference

Weapon motion blur: Preference

Film grain: 0.00

View settings

FOV: Preference

ADS FOV: Affected

Weapon FOV: Default

Third-person FOV: Around 100

Vehicle FOV: Default

First-person camera movement: Preference

Third-person camera movement: Preference

Default spectator camera: Preference

If nothing else, this is at least a good starting point for you to increase things until you find your system’s perfect balance between quality and performance. That’s all you need to know about the best PC graphics settings for Fortnite.