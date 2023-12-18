The one-shot shotgun meta is back in Warzone, as the Lockwood 300 has mysteriously reverted to its dominant MW2 form.

In the weapon balancing update on Dec. 14, Raven Software nerfed several meta weapons, including the Akimbo TYR pistols. However, the patch had the inverse effect, and snake shot pistols reared their ugly head again and could one-shot kill enemies from absurd ranges.

The devs responded by releasing an emergency hotfix to address the broken ammunition type. Community members assumed they were in the clear with no other broken weapons to worry about while Raven Software left for the holiday break, but they were sorely mistaken, as a new one-shot weapon is taking over Urzikstan.

If you can’t beat them, join them, so here is the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone season one.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout in MW3 Warzone

It only needs one shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Lockwood 300 can one-shot down enemies in Warzone while aiming down sights up to 7.6 meters away. We can extend that range out to around 9.6 meters with the 812+V1.3 Choke equipped. If you are hip-firing, the one-shot range is only about three meters, so we recommend using Tac-Stance, a new MW3 mechanic that serves as an in-between hip-fire.

Players sacrifice precision and accuracy for increased mobility in Tac-Stance, but it’s worth it while using a shotgun. Our loadout focuses on improving the weapon’s Tac-Stance capability and range.

Best Lockwood 300 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: Bryson Series XII Choke

Bryson Series XII Choke Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Everything starts with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger, which increases torso and leg damage by over 100 percent, headshot damage by around 73 percent, and damage range by over 71 percent. The attachment makes it harder to control recoil, but the Matuzek 812 barrel helps balance the scales and increase accuracy. The barrel also extends the shotgun’s damage range and tightens the pellet spread.

We highly recommend using the Heist Stock Mod, as the stock improves ADS movement speed by around 54 percent and sprint to fire speed by 25.3 percent. Next up, the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip improves hip fire and Tac-Stance spread, aiming idle sway, and other accuracy stats.

To round out our loadout, the Bryson Series XII Choke reduces bullet spread at the cost of recoil control.

Best Lockwood 300 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: MTZ Interceptor or Pulemyot 762

MTZ Interceptor or Pulemyot 762 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Double Time and Sleight of Hand are the best options for the first two perk slots. Double Time increases the Tac-Sprint duration and reduces its refresh rate, while Sleight of Hand reduces reload times across the board.

We believe it’s not worth considering any third perk besides Tempered, as it allows players to get full armor with two plates instead of three. This perk will eliminate the need to scramble for more plates at the end of a match.

Finally, High Alert counters Warzone’s fast time-to-kill speeds by providing you with a warning when an enemy is looking in your direction.

As previously mentioned, our Lockwood 300 only one-shots enemies up to a specific range, so we recommend pairing the shotgun with a meta long-range weapon like the MTZ Interceptor or Pulemyot 762.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong carrying a Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade in your pocket to deal with any scenario during a match.