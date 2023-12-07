The Call of Duty: Warzone meta has taken shape quite quickly, and LMGs are king. That’s why we’ve come up with the best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone to help dominate Urzikstan.

The Holger 26 is described as “a highly modular light machine gun that can be adapted to most combat scenarios,” but the scenario that you should be using it in for Warzone is as a long-range option in Urzikstan’s sprawling hills and fields.

These are the attachments you should use on the best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone.

Best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone

A really strong long-range option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a stellar loadout for the Holger 26, the LMG variant of the popular Holger 556 assault rifle. But in Warzone, LMGs are currently king, and this makes the Holger 26 one of the early favorites for top meta picks in loadouts everywhere.

Best Holger 26 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Holger Factory Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

I love these attachments for the Holger 26 in Warzone because they shore up the gun’s strengths to make it formidable when it comes to taking down enemies and their armor with battle royale’s higher health pool.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is the meta pick for optics thus far because it provides ample magnification and not much to speak of in terms of negative effects, while also not having any scope glint. It’s the clearest sight to use for long-range guns in Urzikstan.

Tip: The Warzone long-range meta is all about hitting shots from afar, so several of these attachments help buff the Holger 26’s recoil control, range, and accuracy, making it a truly mean pick in the meta so far.

Meanwhile, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is also a favorite among many players in the muzzle slot—and for good reason. It keeps you off of the radar, which is key in Warzone now that red dots on the mini-map are back, while also buffing Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range, which are three of the most important stats in BR.

Best Holger 26 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost T/V Camo

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

The Holger 26 is powerful, but it offers little in the way of mobility and handling. Double Time and Sleight of Hand will help out with both of these things, and Ghost T/V camo along with the suppressor should keep you off of the enemy’s radar as much as possible.

For a secondary weapon, I love both the WSP Swarm and Rival-9 as SMGs that can dominate up close when it’s time to put the Holger on my back and fight within buildings or in the final gas circles.