Best Feng 82 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Light machine guns are often slept on in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer—but with the Feng 82 expanding the LMG options, you can potentially two-shot your enemies.

Recommended Videos

It’s no surprise that LMGs are far more prevalent in Warzone, where you can point and shoot (essentially turning your LMG primary into a turret) enemies spread out in a vast, open map.

However, the Feng 82 offers top-of-the-line accuracy and damage, which is ideal for multiplayer, though, being an LMG, it lacks mobility. Additionally, its rate of fire also needs a serious buff—but with the proper set of attachments, we can turn the Feng 82 to play out more like a battle rifle.

With that in mind, here are our picks for the best Feng 82 loadout and class setup in BO6.

Best Feng 82 loadout and class in BO6

The attachments definitely make the weapon feel a lot lighter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fent 82 is a fully automatic LMG that offers a very slow rate of fire—but stands out from other weapons in its class thanks to its exceptional handling. While you can’t use the Feng 82 in Ranked Play, it tears through the competition in the Overdrive mode—which lets you earn additional movement and reload speed at three stars.

With our Feng 82 build, we bolster the weapon’s incredible accuracy and considerably increase its mobility using eight attachments (via the Gunfighter Wildcard) as it helps you reposition easily around the objectives. The setup works exceptionally well to laser enemies at mid-range or across the map.

Best Feng 82 build in BO6

Slot Attachment Optic Kepler Microflex

(Precision Sight Picture) Muzzle Suppressor

(No Mini-Map Firing Ping) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Magazine I(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip(Slide to Fire, Dive to Fire, Aim Down Sight Speeds) Stock Balanced Stock(Strafing Movement, Movement, Hipfire Movement, Aim Walking Movement Speeds) Laser Strelok Laser(Hipfire to ADS Accuracy) Fire Mods Recoil Springs(Horizontal Recoil, Vertical Recoil Control)

We kick off the best Feng 82 build in BO6 with my go-to Optic and Muzzle, Kepler Microflex, and Suppressor to get the ideal red dot for precision shooting while aiming down sight and staying off the minimap while firing. The Vertical Foregrip, Strelok Laser, and Recoil Springs work well together to significantly buff your accuracy, allowing you to finish off enemies at mid-range with a couple of headshots.

The Balanced Stock buffs your movement speeds—which is a must considering how slowly you move with an LMG in your hand. Finally, the Extended Magazine I gives you 50 rounds instead of the base 30, letting you shoot without reloading every few seconds.

I prefer the eight attachments setup for the Feng 82 over the regular five attachments as the LMG needs all the help it can get in the mobility and handling departments. While our attachments don’t buff its firepower, you only need to shoot in short bursts as long as you’re hitting your shots and constantly moving. However, if hitting headshots is challenging, I recommend swapping the Laser attachment for a Reinforced Barrel to buff the LMG’s bullet velocity and damage range.

Best Feng 82 class setup in BO6

Double Time is a mainstay in our loadouts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk One: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk Two: Assassin

Assassin Perk Three: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Gunfighter

This is my standard setup for running any rifle in BO6. I prefer the combination of Scavenger, Assasin, and Double Time to unlock Enforcer as my Perk Speciality. The movement and health regen buffs for each kill are helpful, especially with an LMG as your primary.

For the Equipment, Grekhova is my go-to pistol; however, with the Feng 82’s exceptional reload speed, you hardly feel the need to pull out your secondary. The Stim Shot helps me get out of tricky situations or have an upper hand during sustained gunfights, and the Semtex is a reliable nade to clear the campers hiding in pesky corners around an objective.

Lastly, the Trophy System is crucial to securing objectives without worrying about incoming explosives.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy