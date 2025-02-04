All Terminator event challenges and rewards in BO6 and Warzone

The Terminator returns to Call of Duty as part of a special event, and not only can you play as Arnold, but you can get a dozen free rewards, too.

Rewards are earnable in Black Ops 6 multiplayer or Zombies, and Warzone, too. So, whichever mode you prefer to play, you can earn free rewards while grinding, and that’s worth fighting against SkyNet for.

A new weapon attachment, Perk, and Scorestreak are all up for grabs for free during this event, which lasts for two weeks. But there’s also awesome Terminator-themed customization items like an emblem, loading screen, and calling card, along with double XP tokens and a special SMG blueprint.

You can play as the Terminator himself thanks to the Tracer Pack: The Terminator bundle in the store, which includes a new operator with two skins: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s appearance in the original film, and the Titanium Core variant with its menacing red eyes and shiny silver body.

Here’s everything there is to know about The Terminator event in BO6 and Warzone.

All BO6 Terminator event rewards

Objective: TERMINATE. Image via Activision

In The Terminator event, enemies you kill in BO6 multiplayer and BO6 Zombies will drop Skulls. In Warzone, Skulls can be found by opening Supply Caches anywhere in the game. These Skulls are stockpiled and can then be used as currency to unlock the rewards found in the event.

Below, you will find all 13 unique rewards to be earned during The Terminator event, which runs from Feb. 6 to 20:

Reward Requirement 30 minute double XP token 5 Skulls “Ocular System” weapon charm 15 Skulls “Don’t Blink” calling card 25 Skulls “The Terminator” loading screen 10 Skulls Full-Auto attachment for AEK-973 marksman rifle 50 Skulls “Cyberdyne Systems” weapon sticker 10 Skulls 45 minute double weapon XP token 10 Skulls “Big Corp” spray 10 Skulls 30 minute double battle pass XP token 5 Skulls “Scanning” emblem 25 Skulls “Reactive Armor” Perk 50 Skulls “War Machine” Scorestreak 100 Skulls “Judgment” PP-919 weapon blueprint

(Mastery Reward) Purchase all 12 rewards

The above information was datamined ahead of time by leaker @realityuk_ on X/Twitter. The final Skull requirements may differ when the event is live, but this information was found within the BO6 files.

Remember, this event and its rewards will only be available until Feb. 20 at 12pm CT, so make sure to get all the Skulls you need before then.

Best way to get Skulls in BO6 The Terminator event

You may be terminated. Image via Activision

Skulls are random drops from enemies you eliminate in BO6 and BO6 Zombies, and are only found in Supply Caches in Warzone. With that in mind, it just depends on which mode you play the most because you basically earn them passively as you play, but they do need to be picked up.

Playing one of the BO6 Zombies maps in Directed Mode, so there will be infinite enemy spawns, is a potential easy way to do this, especially since you won’t have to worry about sweaty gamers ruining your fun.

Playing Stakeout 24/7 in multiplayer is a great way to farm for kills, too, on the game’s smallest map. But you can also do it quite easily by playing Plunder or Resurgence in Warzone, since there are respawns and you can run around the map hunting caches to open.

Traditionally, the fastest way to earn reward drops has been in Zombies, but it depends on what the drop rates look like. Try out all of the modes to see which one you find the most Skulls in and then grind it until it’s done.

This article will be updated with more information once the event goes live on Feb. 6.

