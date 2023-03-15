All Modern Warfare 2 raid rewards for Atomgrad episode 2: Price ‘Bad Boonie’ skin, ‘Beast Maker’ weapon blueprint, and more

Call of Duty’s second Special Ops Raid, Atomgrad Episode 02, has finally arrived with the launch of Season Two Reloaded in Modern Warfare 2.

In addition to boasting immediate access to all MW2 owners, as well as the continuation of Captain Price, Gaz, and Farah’s journey to find a Soviet thermonuclear warhead, the second raid is set to come with a new set of cosmetic loot for players to earn.

Just like with the first raid, players who complete the second episode will receive a specific reward depending on which difficulty they beat it on, as well as an additional random unlock from a loot pool for every completed run. This time around, however, the number of items in the mystery case pool has been lowered from eight to seven, with there now also being a new “[Classified]” reward up for grabs.

Here’s everything you can get for completing the second episode of the Atomgrad raid in MW2.

All Modern Warfare 2 Raid rewards for Atomgrad episode two

Completing Raid Episode 02 on normal difficulty will net players the “Bad Boonie” operator skin for Captain Price. Those who beat the second raid on Veteran will receive the “Triple Threat” weapon blueprint.

The seven items in the loot pool that players will randomly pull for each completed run of the new raid include:

“Flick” loading screen

“Golden Discovery” emblem

“Raid Season 2” weapon charm

“Viscous” weapon camo

“Dead Eyes” loading screen

“Coordinates” emblem

“Golden Red Gaze” player card

The classified reward is the “Beast Maker” weapon blueprint, but Infinity Ward did not specify how players will be able to unlock it.

As a bonus reward, those who buy the “Raid Bundle: Season 02” set in the store and complete the second raid will also receive the “Ghillied Up” skin for Captain Price.