All Modern Warfare 2 raid rewards for Atomgrad: Gaz ‘Convoy’ skin and more

Captain Price, Gaz, and Farah join forces once more as Task Force 141 return in Call of Duty’s first ever raid, Atomgrad.

Modern Warfare 2’s first raid was added as part of the Season 01 Reloaded update on Dec. 14, and the first part of the episodic raid was just part of the patch. CoD players and streamers alike hopped into the raid immediately to try out the new experience, as well as find out what kind of rewards awaited them, à la another FPS franchise that features raids, Destiny 2.

Players who own MW2 and have leveled up their Special Ops kits will have the best chance at success in the challenging PvE mission, which features puzzles, difficult enemies, and gameplay mechanics never seen before in a CoD game. The result is a pretty exciting new type of mission for CoD players.

Here’s everything you can get for completing the first episode of the Atomgrad raid in MW2.

All Modern Warfare 2 Raid rewards for Atomgrad

On launch day for the first episode of the Atomgrad raid, Activision revealed the rewards that can be found for completing it.

There is one guaranteed item every CoD player will unlock upon completion, and it’s the Convoy skin for Gaz, a new operator in Season 01 Reloaded. Additional items are found within the loot pool of rewards for the raid.

Completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Normal difficulty gives you:

• Gaz: Convoy skin (guaranteed)

• One of seven items from the Raid loot pool which can be a player card, emblem, loading screen, or unique weapon blueprint. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 14, 2022

The items in the loot pool for completing episode one on normal difficulty include:

A player card

An emblem

A loading screen

A unique weapon blueprint

Additional items are expected to join the loot pool for Atomgrad in subsequent episodes. There are likely even more items in the loot pool when players defeat the raid on higher difficulties, but the company did not specify what those were.

There are still some mysteries left to be solved in Atomgrad.