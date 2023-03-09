Call of Duty to release second Raid mission, opens access to both Raids for all MW2 owners

The upcoming Season Two Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was revealed in full today, and it appears that the hefty content drop will be one that PvE fans especially won’t want to miss.

MW2’s first Special Ops Raid made its debut back in December with the launch of Season One Reloaded. About three months have passed since then, and not only is the second part of the experience finally set to be released, but it also seems more players will be able to access it than last time.

Special Ops Raid Episode Two will pick up right where its predecessor left off, allowing up to three players to step into the combat boots of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they clear out an underground bunker in search of a Soviet thermonuclear warhead.

As was the case with the first one, Raid Episode 02 is imagined to be a fresh experience for the franchise—a decently long co-op mission requiring teamwork during bouts of intense combat and, at times, puzzle-solving thinking that also continues the story of the MW2 campaign.

Also like last time, those who complete the second Raid will earn a new set of cosmetic loot, including a guaranteed “Bad Boonie” operator skin for Captain Price.

A key change with all Raids moving forward, however, is that MW2 owners will no longer have to acquire or possess Raid Keys to gain access to them. This should be universally well-received by players considering they no longer have to complete a random challenge in MW2 or Warzone 2 to gain limited-time access to the missions.

Raid Episode 02 is set to drop in Modern Warfare 2 with the launch of the Season Two Reloaded update on Wednesday, March 15, at 11am CT.