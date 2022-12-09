Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues the expansion and growth of the franchise in interesting ways. It has a stellar campaign, Special Ops co-op, battle royale in Warzone 2, an extraction mode in DMZ, and now it’s adding raids.

In CoD lore, Raid is just a classic map that was first introduced in Black Ops II. Now, raids in the gameplay sense are coming to the franchise for the first time, borrowing a type of mission from massively multiplayer games like World of Warcraft.

In raids, a number of people on a team group up to take down difficult enemies, complete specific objectives, or one very powerful boss fight. It’s not exactly something that directly translates to CoD, so community speculation about the new mode is high.

Here’s the skinny on the new mode coming to CoD.

What are raids in MW2?

The first raid in MW2 is called Atomgrad, and it was first revealed during The Game Awards on Dec. 8, 2022.

Gameplay details are scant until players get into the game and play it for themselves, and that’s by design. Raids are meant to be a cool experience on a first-time playthrough. There will likely be difficult enemies, the gameplay will require coordination and skill, and also may feature puzzles of some kind.

Players who have been taking on AI opponents in Special Ops, Warzone 2, and DMZ will have an idea of what to expect when it comes to the enemies in raids. There will most likely be juggernauts, riot shield foes, and everything in between. The challenge is expected to be high.

The CoD raids are going to inevitably draw comparisons to raids in Destiny 2, simply because it’s another first-person shooter. Just how similar they are to Bungie’s raids remains to be seen, but it’s the only thing players have to draw on just now.

Atomgrad is just the beginning, as there are “new raid episodes on the way” in the coming months. This likely means there will be new raids or some kind of expansion of the original raid. The schedule of when new raid content is coming is unclear, but it’s possible to have new raid gameplay every few months at the very least.