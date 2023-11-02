All confirmed MW3 Zombies Perks

Perks enable you to channel otherwordly abilities in CoD Zombies to help you deal with droves of the undead. MW3 welcomes back Zombies with open, skin-hanging-off arms, and Perks complete the package.

CoD Zombies is so far gone from the OG Nacht der Toten map that birthed what we know and love today. Forget buying guns off of walls; now, players are undergoing a lifetime’s worth of work to obtain Wonder Weapons and chug every questionable Perk liquid in sight.

Perks imbue your character with godlike power, from extra health to lightning-fast reload speed. Some have stood the test of time since the first day they were introduced, whereas some are banded around like a frat party beer keg. Which Perks have made the cut in MW3 Zombies though?

Every MW3 Zombies Perk so far

Fancy a Speed Cola? | Image via Activision.

Officially, two Perks are locked in for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies so far—Juggernog and PHD Flopper.

Confirmation of these Perks came as a result of an interaction with Treyarch on Twitter. User @portablepotayto asked if Juggernog was returning, and Treyarch’s official account replied, “Yes. PHD Flopper too.”

Yes. PHD Flopper too 💥 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 5, 2023

Rumored MW3 CoD Zombies Perks

Outside of the nailed-on Perks, it’s only speculation on the other Perks for the time being. Interestingly though, renowned CoD Zombies personality MrRoflWaffles indicated that Speed Cola and Deadshot Daquiri would also be joining the party.

At the CoD NEXT event, real-life Perks machines were present at the occasion. Which machines you ask? Juggernog, Speed Cola, and Deadshot Daquiri.

It remains to be seen if they are going to make the final cut in MW3, but I’d say the chances are quite high. They’ll make traversing the new Operation Deadbolt Zombies content a lot more peaceful—the living dead to one side of course.