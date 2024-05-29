All challenges and rewards in MW3 Critical Countdown event

Call of Duty’s season four has introduced a new month-long event in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, with plenty of rewards to unlock.

Critical Countdown is a collection event, meaning players need to collect dropped items from enemy players in a variety of modes—and you need to pick up a lot of them. So, the grind is a long one, but since the event is so long, there’s plenty of time to pick up what you need.

Here’s all the info you need to know about Critical Countdown, including how to get the items required to earn rewards.

What is Critical Countdown in MW3?

Get briefed on the mission parameters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Critical Countdown is a four-week-long event across MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, where CoD players are tasked with collecting DNA strands that drop from enemies or must be found in caches.

During Critical Countdown, DNA samples will drop from enemies and allies in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and found in caches Warzone. You must collect a lot of them to unlock the rewards. Below, you’ll find the amounts and rewards for each challenge.

It appears to be random which type of DNA sample you find, but in MW3 multiplayer, for example, they’ll drop from every slain player on both your team and the enemy team, so there are plenty to be picked up in each match.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Critical Countdown

Lock in and grab the DNA while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the different kinds of DNA you can pick up and what you’ll unlock for picking up each kind.

Ade (Blue DNA strands)

390 Ade: Double XP token

Double XP token 780 Ade: Double weapon XP token

Double weapon XP token 1,560 Ade: Double battle pass XP token

Double battle pass XP token 3,125 Ade: Double XP token

Double XP token 6,250 Ade: Double weapon XP token

Double weapon XP token 12,500 Ade: Double battle pass XP token

Cyto (Orange DNA strands)

1,560 Cyto: “Security Clearance” calling card

“Security Clearance” calling card 3,125 Cyto: “Safety First” emblem (coming soon)

“Safety First” emblem (coming soon) 6,250 Cyto: “Just a Spill” sticker (coming soon)

“Just a Spill” sticker (coming soon) 12,500 Cyto: Double battle pass XP token

Yellow DNA strands and Red DNA strands (TBA)

More rewards and different types of DNA will be added throughout the first month of season four.

Critical Condition: Mastery reward

Will you hunt it down? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking all prior rewards will earn the World Ender blueprint for the FR 5.56. It has an animated camo and comes equipped with four attachments.

Barrel: 435mm FR435

435mm FR435 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: MSP-98 Handstop

MSP-98 Handstop Rear Grip: SA Cation Grip

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

