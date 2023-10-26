This Baldur’s Gate 3 players’ Orin cosplay is eerily accurate

It's like she walked right through the screen into the real world.

Orin’s presence in Baldur’s Gate 3 might be somewhat limited compared to some of the game’s other main villain characters, but the shapeshifter left quite the impression on most players.

With her chaotically murderous presence, Orin the Red gives off vibes that you might expect from the DC super villain the Joker. Meanwhile, her aesthetic draws similarities to Harley Quinn, making for a seductive yet frightening aura that one fan replicated to perfection with a costume posted to social media this week.

Love wearing this shirt bc people get mad at me 🖤#BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/kYeGmEtKXV — phase (@phaseknight_) October 23, 2023

While the cosplay doesn’t include Orin’s iconic red outfit, the makeup that the cosplayer known as phase uses is impeccably accurate to the point that it’s a little bit terrifying. From the lipstick to the face paint to the contacts that make her eyes look like they’ve been bleached white, phase really outdid herself.

To top it all off, she’s even wearing a silly shirt with Orin’s face on it that says “Orin Did Nothing Wrong.” To be fair, Orin kind of killed a lot of innocent people in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3, so she’s not exactly innocent. But having an actual image of Orin’s face directly below the captivating cosplay really helps to highlight just how perfect this display is by phase.

This might be the best Orin cosplay we’ve seen, but it’s certainly not the only Baldur’s Gate 3 cosplay around. It didn’t take long after the game’s release in August for players to start dressing up as their favorite characters and companions, and you don’t need to search too hard to find the stunning outfits fans put together either.

